10 Facebook Ad Tips to Boost Your Results

You know that your business has a lot to offer. Your products & services are top tiers. Your customers love your business. But, still, you search the internet and click on every result, hoping to find that holy grail strategy on how to create a successful Facebook ad.

You’re trying to promote your business using Facebook Ads; nothing is working all that well, and you don’t know where to start.

There are a lot of articles on the web offering “Facebook ad tips” but, the majority of them provide only superficial instructions such as “Install a Facebook pixel” or “Create a Facebook audience.”

You’re probably tired of reading the same old rehashed tips & strategies that you found on other blogs. So, let’s get down to what it takes to have success when creating Facebook ads.

We will cover the ten most important Facebook marketing optimization tips to help you take your campaign to the next level.

If you want to reach every member of your target audience and stay ahead of the competition, you’ll need to optimize your Facebook ads both before and after they go live.

“So be prepared to work for it if you want results. The good news is that it is well worth the time and effort.”

Ten Facebook Ad Tips

Increase the number of likes and shares on your Facebook page.

When it comes to your Facebook posts, likes and shares are vital when regarding the social proof. If other people appreciate the ad, it must be a good product.

When creating a Facebook ad campaign, you have two options, the default being to generate an entirely new piece of content for each ad set and campaign. But, people frequently overlook the “Use current post.”

It is, however, a very effective technique to increase the number of likes and shares for your advertising. Using the “Use existing post” option to aggregate all campaign post engagements into a single ad will increase your likes.

If you’re wondering how certain advertisers get hundreds or thousands of likes on their Facebook ads, they’re likely using this exact optimization technique.

The most straightforward approach to creating numerous ad campaigns with the same content is to first post the promotional post to your company’s Facebook page.

Then, anytime you create new campaigns or A/B test variations, you may choose the post which already had social proof linked to it.

Make use of the FTO (fast takeoff) technique.

It may take a few days to build up enough momentum for the results to improve.

It may take a while for the campaign to become live, especially if you’re dealing with a limited budget. That’s why we prefer to use rapid takeoff – or FTO – methods to speed up the optimization process.

The FTO technique works as follows:

Allocate daily or lifetime budgets that exceed your anticipated budget when beginning a new campaign.

But avoid using expedited delivery since Facebook will prioritize ad delivery speed over quality and expense.

You can evaluate what’s working and what needs to be improved once your ads have received over 10,000 impressions. Then you can lower your budget after the initial campaign launch to meet your entire intended expenditure.

However, after each new change, you need to give Facebook at least 24 hours to modify the performance of your advertisements.

Consider waiting at least 24 to 48 hours after making significant modifications to your campaigns before drawing any conclusions.

Make your calendar more efficient.

Are your Facebook campaigns active 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and reaching your target audience?

Analyzing your Facebook ad accounts is a crucial aspect of Facebook optimization. And we’ve found that certain days and hours are always better than others.

Go to your Facebook Ads Manager reports and use the Breakdown tab to break down your ads by day to discover which days of the week provide the most conversions to the lowest Cost Per Action (CPA).

To determine the optimum times, use your performance data from your previous Facebook ads. Then you can set specific time frames when your audience is most likely to respond.

This data allows you to quickly identify which times of day (in the time zone of your ad account or in the time zone of your print time) perform best for whichever Key Performance Indicators (KPI) are most relevant to you.

You can then use this data to create an hourly timetable for your campaigns to ensure that they only run during the most active times of the day.

Ad fatigue may be avoided by rotating your ads.

Your Cost Per Click (CPC) will skyrocket when your target demographic has viewed your Facebook ad four or more times. And that sucks!

So, how can you make your Facebook ad campaign more engaging so that people don’t get tired of seeing it?

Here’s a quick Facebook optimization tip to help you avoid ad fatigue:

Create a variety of ads using various Facebook ad styles.

Create an ad campaign with multiple sets of ads, each with a distinct message, and schedule each set of ads to run on a different day of the week.

People will see a new ad every day as a result, and your advertising will not appear monotonous.

Keep things fresh and entertaining.

Make your ad placement more effective.

When it comes to Facebook advertising, the location of your ads has a significant influence on expenses.

So much so that, depending on ad location, CPC might vary by more than 550 percent.

Log into Facebook Ads Manager and utilize the Breakdown tab to break down your campaigns by placement to find your top-performing ad placements.

Go ahead and optimize your campaigns when you’ve discovered your top-performing ad placements. Increase your bids on ad locations that are doing well, snd if a top-performing ad placement performance falls short of your expectations, remove it from your ad set.

Location, location, location.

Always run A/B tests on your ideas.

Finding out what works is an essential element of Facebook optimization.

What better approach to learning about the best-performing ad creatives, messaging, or audiences than to do a Facebook A/B test?

However, not everything should be A/B tested.

Consider which ad element can have the most impact on Click-through Rate (CTR) and conversion rate when brainstorming A/B testing ideas for Facebook.

We propose that you begin by evaluating your:

-Ad language, especially the headline, is essential in ad design.

-Offer of exceptional value

-Advertisement placements

-Buttons that prompt people to take action (call-to-action)

-Methods of auction

-Objectives of the campaign

Test different variations.

Many Facebook advertisers make the mistake of attempting to test too many different ad components at once.

Before making inferences from your test findings, you should gather at least 100 conversions (i.e., clicks or leads) for each option. If you can expect 300 or 500 conversions per variation, that’s much better.

Decide on the best campaign objective.

The first choice to make when creating a new Facebook ad campaign is the campaign objective.

The campaign goals inform Facebook what your ad campaign’s ultimate aim is, which aids Facebook’s algorithms to work for you. For best results, optimize your ad serving.

You’re instructing Facebook how to optimize your ad campaign automatically.

Choosing the proper Facebook ad goal during the campaign creation process is critical since it will affect how your advertisements are delivered and how much they cost each result.

Remove “converters” from your target demographic.

Optimizing your Facebook targeting is another method to expand the reach of your campaign without going over budget.

It’s pointless to keep presenting the same advertising to someone who has already engaged in it. Forward these leads to the next stage of your marketing funnel, where they will be targeted with new messages.

If you’re marketing service and someone already purchased it, for example, you shouldn’t spend any additional ad revenue showing your ad to that person again.

Instead, you may establish a special Facebook audience of converts and leave them out of your campaign.

Create rules for automated optimization.

Did you know that in Facebook Ads Manager, you can create rules for automated optimization? Well, you can; it’s a “hidden” gem.

Facebook Automated Rules is the name of this function. And anyone doing business on Facebook may use it for free.

Four things can happen automatically if the rule conditions are met:

-Deactivate the campaign, ad set, or ad individually

-Send a message to the ad manager

-Change the budget (raise/reduce your daily/lifetime budget)

-Manually adjust the bid (increase/decrease the bid)

Just keep in mind that optimization is a never-ending process of trial and error. While it is not a simple process, it is well worth the time and effort as it’s one of the most effective strategies to gain new customers & clients.

By applying just a few of the techniques, you will see a boost in the effectiveness of your ads without boosting your ad budget.

Now that you have the tools you need to create successful campaigns, it’s time to get your hands dirty, create, test and see what works for your particular business.

CMG can help you navigate your Digital Marketing Needs Give us a call.