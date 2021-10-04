The Odds of Success: Which Social Media Platform Has the Best ROI?

No matter what type of business you have, it’s no secret that you should want to get the best ROI on your marketing efforts. And right now, there is no better place to get a return on your investment than social media. But which platform will give you the most bang for your buck? It’s a question that has been plaguing business owners for years.

The answer isn’t clear-cut, but specific platforms will do better than others, and in the end, we will see which platform reigns supreme for your ROI.

Let’s explore what social media platforms generate the best return on investment and how best to use them to find success.

Which Social Media Platform Offers the Highest Return On Investment?

Facebook is the social media channel that provides marketers with a high return on investment.

According to HubSpot’s 2021 State of Marketing report, 40% of businesses say they’ve seen an increase in sales because Facebook was their most effective platform – and 30% specifically cited Instagram as well.

Facebook marketers were best positioned to drive traffic and lead from social media in 2021.

For a time, that was true – but then along came other networks like Instagram, which took the lead because of their visual nature and appeal for brands looking to market themselves online while attracting new followers/customers.

It’s not just about how many people follow you on each platform; it also matters what they’re saying with content sharing (and how engaged your following is – meaning who responds most frequently).

You might be surprised to learn that the top three social media sites are not all created equal. Is your business looking for a way to get more attention? You’re in luck because we’ve got three of them right here!

Facebook

Facebook has been the subject of controversy in recent years, but it remains one of Earth’s most popular social media sites with 2.8 billion monthly active users as 2021 draws near.

One of the significant benefits of Facebook’s advertising tools is their ability to target specific demographics and set up conversion tracking.

Facebook has over 70 different ad types, making the possibilities for marketing campaigns incredibly diverse.

You can generate lead ads by boosting posts or creating a paid advertisement displayed on user’s newsfeeds.

Without testing various elements of your ads, such as images, headlines, calls-to-action, etc., it would be challenging to know what works best.

With this in mind, running two versions of an ad simultaneously is the best practice. One of the ads serves as a control, while the other focuses on variations, such as color, type size, keywords, etc. If they both have equal exposure, then the one having the best performance is the one to use.

Instagram

Instagram is a powerful marketing tool that can help you increase your business’s reach, engagement, and sales.

With over one billion users, there are many ways to use this platform for maximum ROI.

For example, with Shoppable Ads or Stories, audiences will see relevant content in their news feed based on who they follow. Perhaps it will make them curious enough to explore what else may be offered by advertisers. Advertisers can use avenues such as branded posts or Reels videos.

When it comes to Instagram, creating authentic content is best.

Authentic content means that while you may be tempted to include hashtags in your posts, the best way to build a relationship with users on this platform is by delivering exceptional value through highly engaging imagery or videos relevant to their interests and needs.

3, Linkedin

LinkedIn is not only an effective lead and nurturing channel for marketers & B2B, but it’s also clear that LinkedIn has the power to change how people network in this day and age.

With over 750 million professionals worldwide using its platform every month, there isn’t much doubt why so many businesses are flocking away from other platforms such as Twitter or Facebook.

One of the best applications for Linkedin is through Sponsored Content options.

Sponsored Content options mean that businesses can engage with potential customers by sharing valuable industry content to their newsfeeds.

Every post has a call-to-action and allows you to include text such as CTA buttons, links, images, or videos. Don’t miss out on this opportunity.

What Are the Most Successful Social Media Tactic for the Best ROI?

Social media isn’t a one-time effort. Now that we’ve explored the most popular social channels, it’s time to look at how you can use these strategies and best practices for an ROI on all your platform activities.

First, you need to know your audience. People love videos. The only thing we’re better at than watching them is making our own. It seems like most brands rely on images when advertising their products or services – but that’s a mistake because just one good-quality video can attract more traffic to your brand page and drive up sales in the long run. Re-using content across channels is a great way to save time and money. Social Media teams should be using the same messages for all their social media spots, whether an Instagram post or a YouTube video! Setting clear goals and devising a social strategy that works for your brand is difficult without setting specific objectives. It’s essential to have everyone on board with what they need from the campaign and accomplish the goals. To get the best ROI and increase sales, you should allow users to purchase products or services on social media platforms. This practice is best achieved by the integration of your e-commerce platform with social networks. This way, users can purchase products without ever leaving their favorite apps. Don’t be afraid to do some experimenting on social media platforms – it’s how you learn what works for you and, just as important, what doesn’t work. Don’t fall into a rut and give up if your initial social media campaign isn’t as successful as you’d hoped.

In the end, you’ll want to choose a social media platform that best suits your company’s needs. The best social media platform for you will depend on what you want to do with it.

While Facebook has been dominating for years now, it may not be suitable for every business.

According to HubSpot’s 2021 State of Marketing report, the best ROI will come from Facebook.

What about you? Is your business actively promoting on any of these social media platforms?

Whatever your goals are as a small business, and no matter what type of product or service you are promoting, at least one social media network is perfect for your business.

The sooner you get started, the sooner you’ll start seeing your ROI increase.

